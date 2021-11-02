226/21 – Preservium Property AB (publ) will be listed on Spotlight Stock Market on November 5, 2021

Trading in Preservium Property AB’s shares will take place from November 5, 2021 and the short name for the share is PRESRV.
Information about the company’s share capital: Share capital consist of 4 635 000,00 SEK divided into 4 635 000 shares as per todays date.
Information about the share:
Short name: PRESRV
Share name: Preservium Property
ISIN-code: SE0016829790
Orderbook-ID: 8PJX
CFI: ESVUFR
FISN: PRESERVIUM/SH
Organisation number: 559323-9733
LEI: 549300E3NHIX7388LE79
Par Value: Sek 1,00
First day of trading: November 5, 2021
Number of shares: 4 635 000
Market Segment: SPSE
MIC code: XSAT
Tick table/liquidity band #: 2 (Shares and depositary receipts)
Stockholm November 2, 2021
Spotlight Stock Market
08-511 68 000
backoffice@spotlightstockmarket.com