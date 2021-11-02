226/21 – Preservium Property AB (publ) will be listed on Spotlight Stock Market on November 5, 2021

tis, nov 02, 2021 17:17 CET









Trading in Preservium Property AB’s shares will take place from November 5, 2021 and the short name for the share is PRESRV.

Information about the company’s share capital: Share capital consist of 4 635 000,00 SEK divided into 4 635 000 shares as per todays date.

Information about the share:

Short name: PRESRV

Share name: Preservium Property

ISIN-code: SE0016829790

Orderbook-ID: 8PJX

CFI: ESVUFR

FISN: PRESERVIUM/SH

Organisation number: 559323-9733

LEI: 549300E3NHIX7388LE79

Par Value: Sek 1,00

First day of trading: November 5, 2021

Number of shares: 4 635 000

Market Segment: SPSE

MIC code: XSAT

Tick table/liquidity band #: 2 (Shares and depositary receipts)

