Another Top 14 French rugby club starts using the PolarCap® System

tor, okt 21, 2021 15:11 CET









Biarritz Olympique Pays Basque, a Top14 team in French rugby league, signs an agreement with PolarCool AB (publ) to use the PolarCap® System. The agreement means that the Pays Basques club will use the PolarCap® System for an initial six-week period with the aim to subsequently sign a commercial agreement.

PolarCool has established a contact with Matthew Clarkin, Biarritz Olympique Pays Basque’s Director of Sports. He has evaluated the scientific background and the clinical evidence of PolarCap® System.

Biarritz Olympique Pays Basque’s Director of Sports Matthew Clarkin comments:

– Players´ safety is important to us at Biarritz Olympique Pays Basque. The fact that there is now also robust scientific evidence for PolarCap® System makes us confident that we now can offer improved medical treatment for our players suffering concussions.

On the 28th of September PolarCool AB announced a break-through on the French market within rugby, when the company signed an evaluation agreement with the French professional rugby club Stade Français. In the agreement Stade Français also agreed to introduce PolarCap® System to other clubs in the French first league. As a result, Biarritz Olympique Pays Basque becomes the next Top 14 Club to sign an agreement with the aim to subsequently sign a commercial agreement.

PolarCool’s CEO Erik Andersson comments:

– It’s evident that our marketing strategy breakthrough in French rugby has made an impact. It has now resulted in another Top 14 team in the league ready to use the PolarCap® System as a treatment for concussions. The marketing prospects look promising in France, and we are excited to continue to establish PolarCap® as a treatment for rugby players suffering concussions, not only in France but in the world of rugby.







For more information

Erik Andersson – CEO PolarCool AB (publ)

+46 – 738 60 57 00

E-mail: erik.andersson@polarcool.se

About PolarCool AB (publ)

PolarCool AB (publ) is a medical device company that develops, markets, and sells products for sports medicine. The company focuses on treatment of concussive and sub-concussive brain injury with the portable cooling device PolarCap® System. PolarCool AB (publ) is based in Lund, Sweden, and its shares are listed on Spotlight Stock Market.