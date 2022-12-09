‘Camino’ is Viaplay’s first Danish feature film







Drama directed by internationally acclaimed Birgitte Stærmose (‘Industry’; ‘The English Game’; ‘The Spanish Princess’)

‘Camino’ stars Lars Brygmann (‘Riders of Justice’; ‘Borgen’) and Danica Curcic (‘The Chestnut Man’; ‘Silent Heart’)

Film produced by Copenhagen-based MOTOR

The internationally acclaimed director Birgitte Stærmose (‘Industry’; ‘The English Game’; ‘The Spanish Princess’) will helm Viaplay’s first Danish feature, the wryly humorous drama ‘Camino’. Headlined by a star Nordic cast featuring Lars Brygmann (‘Riders of Justice’; ‘Borgen’) and Danica Curcic (‘The Chestnut Man’; ‘Silent Heart’), ‘Camino’ portrays the complex relationship between a father and daughter walking a famous pilgrim route in Spain. The film is produced by Copenhagen’s MOTOR and will premiere exclusively on Viaplay in 2023.

Regitze (Danica Curcic) is in her early 30s, pregnant and no longer on speaking terms with her father Jan (Lars Brygmann). But when they discover that Regitze’s mother’s dying wish was for them to follow the Camino de Santiago together, the two set out on a 260-kilometer journey of discovery under the burning Spanish sun.

Birgitte Stærmose: “Many people have children, but everybody has parents. Processing and dealing with baggage from our upbringing is part of being alive. For this reason, I think that ‘Camino’ is a very universal story that will be relevant for many people.”

Kristian Halken (‘Badehotellet’), Katrine Greis-Rosenthal (‘The Bridge’) and Christian Rubeck (‘Genius’) also appear in the film, which is distributed worldwide by Viaplay Content Distribution. ‘Camino’ is scripted by Birgitte Stærmose and Kim Fupz Aakeson (‘Becoming Astrid’).

Filippa Wallestam, Viaplay Group Chief Content Officer: “This is Viaplay’s first Danish feature film – and we don’t want it to be the last. ‘Camino’ is a touching story of a physical and emotional journey that highlights Danish creativity at its best and has potential to reach global audiences. To continue commissioning productions of this calibre, we need regulatory certainty and a fair and balanced playing field in Denmark.”

The film’s producers are Jesper Morthorst and Theis Nørgaard at MOTOR, with Birgitte Stærmose, MOTOR’s Christian Torpe, and Viaplay Group’s Marlene Billie Andreasen and Anne Borggaard Sørensen as executive producers. ‘Camino’ is produced in cooperation with MP Film Production, with support from Croatian Audio Visual Centre Cash Incentive Scheme and development support from the Danish Film Institute.

About Viaplay’s own content

At least 70 Viaplay-produced series and films are set to premiere in 2022. Upcoming titles include ‘Munch’; ‘Bullshit’; ‘Jana – Marked for Life’; ‘The Åre Murders’; ‘Furia’ season two; ‘Rebus’; ‘Sex Dreams Love’; ‘Veronika’; ‘In the Name of Love’; ‘The Street Where I Live’; ‘My Fault’; ‘Call Me Dad’; ‘The Beach Hotel’; ‘Roombeek’; ‘Listen Up!’; ‘End of Summer’; ‘R.I.P. Henry’; ‘Thunder in My Heart’ season two; ‘Live Life’; ‘Little Did I Know’; ‘It Could Have Been Us’; ‘Threesome’ season two; ‘R.S.V.P.’; ‘The Fortress’; ‘The Hunt for Jasper S.’; ‘Liv Ullmann: The Road Less Travelled’; ‘Those Who Kill’ season three; ‘Face to Face’ season three; ‘The Meaning of Life’; ‘Something Stupid’; ‘The Guilty’; ‘Stockholm Bloodbath’; ‘Delete Me’ season two; ‘Gold Run’; ‘Limbo’; ‘Litvinenko’; ‘Ronja’; ‘The Uninhabitable Earth’; ‘Murderesses’; a biopic of Börje Salming; and ‘The Swarm’.

Two major English-language films will be produced by Viaplay every year. The company has also established a UK-based joint venture with FilmNation Entertainment and invested in US studio Picturestart.

