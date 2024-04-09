Invitation to presentation of Q1 2024 financial results







Viaplay Group will publish its Q1 2024 financial results at 07:30 CET on Tuesday 23 April.

A conference call will be held at 09:00 CET on Tuesday 23 April with presentations from Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, President and CEO, and Enrique Patrickson, Chief Financial Officer. The call will be hosted by Matthew Hooper, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, and a question-and-answer session will follow the presentations.

To view slides and listen to the conference call online use the following link, where questions can also be posted: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qqgao8xx

Please register here if you would prefer to dial in and ask questions over the phone: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe68fefec771b4478bbf5f188c0644d81

