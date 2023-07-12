Invitation to presentation of Q2 2023 financial results







Viaplay Group will publish its Q2 2023 financial results at 07:30 CET on Thursday 20 July.

A conference call will be hosted at 09:00 CET on Thursday 20 July by Matthew Hooper, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, with presentations from Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, President and CEO, and Enrique Patrickson, Chief Financial Officer. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentations.

Online

To view slides and listen to the conference call online use the following link, where questions can also be posted: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bq2r3xcf

Via phone

Please register here if you would prefer to dial in and ask questions over the phone: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6b1c13b36d8a4e3f80a7b41352bc3c6b

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the international entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available direct-to-consumer in every Nordic and Baltic country, Poland, the Netherlands, the UK, the US and Canada. Every day, millions of customers enjoy our unique entertainment offering, including acclaimed Viaplay Series, Films and more, and an unrivalled line-up of premium live sports. In addition, our innovative Viaplay Select branded content concept makes Viaplay’s compelling storytelling available to partners around the world. From streaming to TV channels, radio stations and production companies, our purpose is to tell stories, touch lives and expand worlds. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (‘VPLAY B’).

