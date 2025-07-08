Invitation to presentation of Q2 2025 financial results







Viaplay Group will publish its Q2 2025 financial results at 07:30 local time, on Thursday 17 July. A conference call, including a question-and-answer session, will be held at 09:00 local time on Thursday 17 July with presentations by Jørgen Madsen Lindemann (President and CEO) and Johan Johansson (CFO and Co-CEO Sweden).

Online

To listen to the conference call online, please use the following link, where questions can also be posted: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4hsjgxnc

Phone

Please register here if you would prefer to dial in and ask questions over the phone: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI28c41ca7866b4ba5ab3fcace1a57cd8a

****

NOTES TO EDITORS

Viaplay Group AB (publ) is the Nordic region’s leading entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available in every Nordic country, as well as in the Netherlands, and our Viaplay Select branded content concept has been added to partner platforms around the world. We also operate TV channels across most of our markets, as well as radio stations in Norway and Sweden. Our talented people come to work every day with a shared passion and clear mission to entertain millions of people with our unique offering of locally relevant storytelling, which spans premium live sports, films, series and music. Our purpose is to grow our business profitably and responsibly, and deliver sustainable value for all our stakeholders. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (`VPLAY B’).

Contact us:

press@viaplaygroup.com / investors@viaplaygroup.com

or: Anna Hedenberg, Head of Investor Relations & Interim Head of Corporate Communications: +46 73 699 21 48 (anna.hedenberg@viaplaygroup.com)

Follow us:

viaplaygroup.com / LinkedIn

Data protection:

To read more about Viaplay Group and data protection, click here







