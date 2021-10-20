Market Notice 219/21 – Correction: Market Notice 218/21 Information regarding Scandinavian Real Heart AB’s subscription options

Correction regarding the market notice number. The number is 219/21 and not 218/21.
The trading in Scandinavian Real Heart AB’s subscription options HEART TO 5 will take place from October 22, 2021.
Four (4) HEART TO 5 subscription options entitles the owner to subscribe for one (1) new share.
Please see the company’s webpage for the full terms of the subscription option.
Information about the subscription option:
Short name: HEART TO 5
ISIN-code: SE0016589246
Orderbook-ID: 8MJ1
CFI: RSSXXR
FISN: REALHEART/OPT RTS 20230228
First day of trading: October 22, 2021
Last day of trading: February 24, 2023
Market segment: SPSE
MIC Code: XSAT
Tick size: A (Other instruments)
Stockholm October 20, 2021
Spotlight Stock Market
08-511 68 000
backoffice@spotlightstockmarket.com