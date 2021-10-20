Market Notice 219/21 – Correction: Market Notice 218/21 Information regarding Scandinavian Real Heart AB’s subscription options

ons, okt 20, 2021 16:29 CET







Correction regarding the market notice number. The number is 219/21 and not 218/21.

The trading in Scandinavian Real Heart AB’s subscription options HEART TO 5 will take place from October 22, 2021.

Four (4) HEART TO 5 subscription options entitles the owner to subscribe for one (1) new share.

Please see the company’s webpage for the full terms of the subscription option.

Information about the subscription option:

Short name: HEART TO 5

ISIN-code: SE0016589246

Orderbook-ID: 8MJ1

CFI: RSSXXR

FISN: REALHEART/OPT RTS 20230228

First day of trading: October 22, 2021

Last day of trading: February 24, 2023

Market segment: SPSE

MIC Code: XSAT

Tick size: A (Other instruments)

