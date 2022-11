Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB offentliggör härmed resultatet av det frivilliga återköpserbjudandet

SEK 975,000,000 1.072 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 11 May 2023

EUR 700,000,000 callable Social Floating Rate Notes due 8 February 2024 issued by SBB Treasury Oyj and guaranteed by the Offeror

XS2438632874

3-mån EURIBOR + 0,55 procent

EUR 141 167 000