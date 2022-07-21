SBB har swappat sin icke säkerställda sociala US Private Placement om USD 100 miljoner till Euro till förmånlig ränta

Ej för utgivning, publicering eller distribution i USA

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (”SBB”) har swappat (omvandlat) sin US Private Placement (“USPP”) om USD 100 miljoner till Euro. Räntan som SBB kommer att betala blir för 5-års USPP Euribor 3 månader + 2,645% och räntan för 10-års USPP blir Euribor 3 månader + 2,872%.

”SBB visar ännu en gång fortsatt stark tillgång till den globala kapitalmarknaden och med räntemarginaler som vida understiger de marginaler som visas på skärmen i samband med handel i våra Euro-obligationer. Efter kvartalets utgång har SBB avtalat försäljningar för 4,6 miljarder kronor. Detta tillsammans med 1,3 miljarder kronor från försäljningar under andra kvartalet som ska betalas till SBB under tredje kvartalet ger cirka 6 miljarder som proforma sänker vår LTV till 43%. Vi är glada över att våra lågrisktillgångar har attraherat finansiering med lång löptid från stora institutionella investerare i USA och vi kommer att fortsätta med försäljningar om ytterligare 5-7 miljarder kronor innan årsskiftet för att fortsätta stärka vår balansräkning,” säger Ilija Batljan, VD och grundare av Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB.







För ytterligare information, vänligen kontakta:

Ilija Batljan, VD och grundare av Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB, ilija@sbbnorden.se

Disclaimer

