Spiffbet goes for TAG Media’s Affiliate Management Service

Spiffbet Group has entered into an agreement with affiliate marketing agency TAG Media to take on its affiliate management service for brands Supernopea, Metal Casino and TurboVegas.

Under the terms of the agreement, TAG Media’s award-winning agency team will work to elevate the presence of the three brands and drive user acquisition in key target markets, such as Finland, Sweden, Spain and United Kingdom.

Metal Casino is renowned for its heavy metal brand and with its recently announced content partnership with Metal Department, who represent iconic rock bands Kiss, Dio, Mötley Crüe and Sabaton. Supernopea is styled as Finland’s fastest online casino and TurboVegas also places speed of payments to Scandinavian players as its core value proposition.

TAG Media is looking forward to collaborating with affiliate partners to deliver unique campaigns to the iGaming affiliate market.

Elaine Gardiner-Ruddock, Managing Director, TAG Media Client Services, said “We’re excited about bringing these unique brands to our affiliate partners. They are ideal fits in the markets they target, combining exceptional, innovative localised product with brand positioning that really stands out. We look forward to working with the Spiffbet team to build substantial performance growth across the respective affiliate programmes.”

Spiffbet becomes TAG Media’s sixth fully managed client. The agency also provides affiliate business development services to a further 12 other operators.

Speaking about engaging TAG Media to run the group’s affiliate operations, Henrik Svensson, CEO, Spiffbet, said “We are very excited to kick off this partnership with TAG Media. We instantly felt that we could see a very good fit between our brands and the affiliate marketing services provided by TAG Media. This is a vital step in our new forward leaning approach to growth in core markets. TAG Media has also has the capability to open up new markets with their strong international reach.”

For more information:

Henrik Svensson, CEO, Spiffbet – info@spiffbet.com

Tom Galanis, CEO, TAG Media – contact@tag.media

About TAG Media

TAG Media connects the iGaming World for Operators, Affiliates, Game Studios & Players. An industry-leading affiliate marketing agency, TAG Media delivers award-winning affiliate management & embedded business development services to scale player acquisition to operators in all key and upcoming global markets.

About Spiffbet

Spiffbet operates online casino brands as well as game production and offers corporate services. Spiffbet’s online casinos offers entertainment and a first-class gaming experience in a responsible environment. Spiffbet’s game production is focused on offering a wide range of different types of games to suit different customers and markets globally. Spiffbet’s ambition is to continue to acquire new online gaming businesses.

Spiffbet AB is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker SPIFF and G&W Fondkommission as certified advisor.







