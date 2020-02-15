An $18 billion settlement offer from three major drug wholesalers aimed at resolving litigation over their alleged role in the opioid crisis appears to have fallen apart, after more than 20 state attorneys general rejected it in a letter sent to the companies…
Read More
21 States Reject $18 Billion Offer From Drug Wholesalers to Settle Opioid Litigation
An $18 billion settlement offer from three major drug wholesalers aimed at resolving litigation over their alleged role in the opioid crisis appears to have fallen apart, after more than 20 state attorneys general rejected it in a letter sent to the companies…