21 States Reject $18 Billion Offer From Drug Wholesalers to Settle Opioid Litigation

By
admin
-
0
29
21 States Reject $18 Billion Offer From Drug Wholesalers to Settle Opioid Litigation

An $18 billion settlement offer from three major drug wholesalers aimed at resolving litigation over their alleged role in the opioid crisis appears to have fallen apart, after more than 20 state attorneys general rejected it in a letter sent to the companies…
Read More

Santander lån

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here