A few weeks ago, Mike Gula was negotiating millions of dollars of deals in the gray market for protective gear, in line for a huge profit. Mr. Gula, 39, had rocketed up to become among the largest brokers peddling masks and other medical equipment to states i…
A Chaotic Gray Market Determines Who Gets Coronavirus Gear—and Who Doesn’t
