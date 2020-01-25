Shortly after arriving at Auschwitz on June 14, 1944, 14-year-old Sheindi Ehrenwald stood with other inmates, naked, her head shaved and dripping with disinfectant.An SS officer was present. After inspecting the group, he ordered the wardens to take Sheindis …
A Survivor’s Diary Emerges From Auschwitz
