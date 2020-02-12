Actor Jussie Smollett Indicted on Charges of Faking Hate Crime

By
admin
-
0
32
Actor Jussie Smollett Indicted on Charges of Faking Hate Crime

CHICAGOA grand jury on Tuesday indicted actor Jussie Smollett on six counts of disorderly conduct for falsely reporting a hate crime, nearly a year after similar charges were dismissed.
The grand jury indicted Mr. Smollett for making multiple false claims to…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here