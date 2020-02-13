When Virginia Jacko began losing her eyesight in her 40s, she left her job as a senior financial executive at a university and enrolled in a vocational-rehabilitation program. Using new technology, she was soon able to use a spreadsheet, read a financial stat…
Advances in Health Care, Technology Open New Job Prospects for the Disabled
