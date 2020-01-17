Late last year, Congress stung many savers when it curtailed the tax benefits of so-called Stretch IRAs. The change derailed those who carefully arranged for younger heirs to inherit their IRAs, and the only way to preserve the plans was to die before Jan. 1,…
Read More
After Stretch IRAs, What Retirement Breaks Could Congress Chop Next?
Late last year, Congress stung many savers when it curtailed the tax benefits of so-called Stretch IRAs. The change derailed those who carefully arranged for younger heirs to inherit their IRAs, and the only way to preserve the plans was to die before Jan. 1,…