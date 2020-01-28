Real-estate startups are retreating from a growth-at-all-costs model, casting aside an approach that has worked for many internet companies but has sputtered in the concrete world of office buildings and lodging properties.Startup companies often prioritize g…
After WeWork, Real-Estate Startups Rethink Pursuit of Fast Growth
