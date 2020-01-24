Since World War II, air-traffic controllers have used radar to keep track of aircraft.But as of Jan. 1, most planes and helicopters flying in the U.S. must be equipped with transponders that allow their movements to be traced with GPS coordinates.The deadline…
Air-Traffic Control Is in the Midst of a Major Change
