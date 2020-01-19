Airbnb Inc. is known for shaking up the lodging industry. Its home-sharing app is on millions of smartphones world-wide. Its easy-to-use booking system has spawned startup competitors, forcing hotel giants to rethink the way they do business. The San Francisc…
Read More
Airbnb’s New Compensation Plan Asks Shareholders to Share With Other Stakeholders
Airbnb Inc. is known for shaking up the lodging industry. Its home-sharing app is on millions of smartphones world-wide. Its easy-to-use booking system has spawned startup competitors, forcing hotel giants to rethink the way they do business. The San Francisc…