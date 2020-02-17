French train giant Alstom SA has reached a preliminary deal to acquire Bombardier Inc.s train business for more that $7 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest effort by Alstom to gain scale amid the prospect of increased competition…
Alstom Reaches Preliminary Deal to Buy Bombardier Train Unit
