American Airlines Group Inc. has threatened to cancel some of its orders for Boeing Co.s troubled 737 MAX jets, people familiar with the matter said, a sign of deepening financial stress in the aviat…
Read More
American Airlines Was Clamoring For Boeing’s 737 MAX. Now It Is Threatening To Cancel Orders.
American Airlines Group Inc. has threatened to cancel some of its orders for Boeing Co.s troubled 737 MAX jets, people familiar with the matter said, a sign of deepening financial stress in the aviat…