American Citizen Diagnosed With Coronavirus Dies in China

By
admin
-
0
32
American Citizen Diagnosed With Coronavirus Dies in China

BEIJINGA U.S. citizen diagnosed with the coronavirus has died in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak, marking the first known American death from the disease.
The person was 60 years old and died Thursday at Wuhans Jinyintan Hospital, a spo…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here