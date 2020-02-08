BEIJINGA U.S. citizen diagnosed with the coronavirus has died in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak, marking the first known American death from the disease.
The person was 60 years old and died Thursday at Wuhans Jinyintan Hospital, a spo…
American Citizen Diagnosed With Coronavirus Dies in China
