WASHINGTONNearly a dozen American troops were injured in the Iranian missile attack on two bases in Iraq last week, Defense Department officials said, after initially stating that there were no casualties in the strikes.Eleven individuals are being screened f…
American Troops Were Injured in Jan. 8 Iran Missile Attack
