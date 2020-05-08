More than 100 antibody tests, designed to tell whether a person had contracted and potentially recovered from Covid-19 in the past, are now available in the U.S. But only a few have been reviewed or deemed reliable by regulators, and high-quality tests still …
Among New Coronavirus Antibody Tests, Limited Value and Many Unknowns
