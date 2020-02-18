Apple Inc. became the first major U.S. company to say it wont meet its revenue projections for the current quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak, which it said had limited iPhone production for world-wide sales and curtailed demand for its products in China…
Apple to Fall Short of Projected Revenue Due to Coronavirus
