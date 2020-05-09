WASHINGTONThe April unemployment rate surged to a record 14.7% and payrolls dropped by a historic 20.5 million as the coronavirus pandemic hit the economy, wiping out a decade of job gains in a single month.
Employment fell sharply in all broad business sec…
Read More
April Unemployment Rate Rose to a Record 14.7%
WASHINGTONThe April unemployment rate surged to a record 14.7% and payrolls dropped by a historic 20.5 million as the coronavirus pandemic hit the economy, wiping out a decade of job gains in a single month.