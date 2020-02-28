With the S&P 500 on Thursday down 10% from last weeks high, is it time to buy the dip? There are lots of ways to approach the question, so lets divide the issue into two: technicals, for whether there should be a bounce soon, and fundamentals, for what in…
As Markets Fall, Ask Yourself if Now Is the Time to Buy
