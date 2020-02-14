WASHINGTONAttorney General William Barr said President Trumps tweets and public statements make it impossible for him to do his job, a striking criticism of the president in the wake of his complaints about the case involving Roger Stone.
Attorney General Says Tweets Make It Impossible for Him to Do His Job
