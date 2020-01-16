Audio of the tense postdebate exchange between Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren made public Wednesday night revealed continued raw feelings over purported comments by Mr. Sanders.The progressive presidential candidates dispute centers on a 2018 m…
Read More
Audio Reveals Warren, Sanders Trading Barbs After Iowa Debate
Audio of the tense postdebate exchange between Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren made public Wednesday night revealed continued raw feelings over purported comments by Mr. Sanders.The progressive presidential candidates dispute centers on a 2018 m…