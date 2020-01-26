Australia Day’s Reckoning: ‘This Is Our Day of Mourning’

By
admin
-
0
31
Australia Day’s Reckoning: ‘This Is Our Day of Mourning’

SYDNEYTens of thousands of people skipped the usual picnics and barbecues during Australias national holiday on Sunday and marched in solidarity with indigenous Australians, as the country wrestles with whether it is doing enough to recognize the nations colo…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here