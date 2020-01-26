SYDNEYTens of thousands of people skipped the usual picnics and barbecues during Australias national holiday on Sunday and marched in solidarity with indigenous Australians, as the country wrestles with whether it is doing enough to recognize the nations colo…
Australia Day’s Reckoning: ‘This Is Our Day of Mourning’
