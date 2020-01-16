SYDNEYA crippling drought in eastern Australia is threatening production of commodities from coal to gold, sparking a scramble by companies for water to keep their operations going. The affected mines and processing operations are in arid regions a hundred or…
Australia Is Dry as a Bone and Miners Need Water to Stay Afloat
