Whether young criminal suspects are capable of understanding the criminal-justice system and their Miranda rights might be tested in the case of a 13-year-old boy charged in the killing of a Barnard College student.
Last week, a lawyer for the teen asked a j…
Read More
Barnard College Slay Trial to Examine What Teen Suspect Understands
Whether young criminal suspects are capable of understanding the criminal-justice system and their Miranda rights might be tested in the case of a 13-year-old boy charged in the killing of a Barnard College student.