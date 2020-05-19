Attorney General William Barr said Monday he didnt expect former President Barack Obama or Vice President Joe Biden to be investigated as part of an examination of the origins of a federal probe into whether the 2016 Trump campaign had colluded with Russia.
…
Read More
Barr Says U.S. Attorney’s Probe Won’t Likely Lead to Investigation of Obama, Biden
Attorney General William Barr said Monday he didnt expect former President Barack Obama or Vice President Joe Biden to be investigated as part of an examination of the origins of a federal probe into whether the 2016 Trump campaign had colluded with Russia.