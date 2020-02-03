Bernie Ebbers, ‘Telecom Cowboy’ Who Built WorldCom, Dies at 78

By
admin
-
0
31
Bernie Ebbers, ‘Telecom Cowboy’ Who Built WorldCom, Dies at 78

Bernard Ebbers, the former WorldCom Inc. chief executive who spent more than 13 years in prison for participating in one of the largest accounting frauds in U.S. history, died Sunday at age 78, according to his family.In a statement sent by an attorney confir…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here