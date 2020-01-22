WASHINGTONCybersecurity experts hired by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos have alleged that his phone was probably hacked in 2018 by a WhatsApp account associated with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to a person familiar with the matter.A …
Bezos’ Phone Was Likely Hacked by Chat Account Linked to Saudi Prince, Audit Finds
