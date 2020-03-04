Biden Piles Up Super Tuesday Victories, But Sanders Wins California

By
admin
-
0
34
Biden Piles Up Super Tuesday Victories, But Sanders Wins California

Joe Biden notched an impressive string of Super Tuesday victories, while Bernie Sanders won delegate-rich California, as the pair broke away from the field in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.The results in Tuesday contests undercut the big…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here