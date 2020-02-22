Boeing Co. has found debris inside the fuel tanks of about two-thirds of undelivered 737 MAX jets inspected so far, according to federal and aviation-industry officials, indicating a bigger production-related problem than the company previously suggested.
Boeing Finds Fuel-Tank Debris in Two-Thirds of 737 MAX Jets Inspected
