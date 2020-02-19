TORONTOBombardier Inc. tried to take on much bigger players in the global market for trains and commercial jetliners. Having shed both those businesses in as many weeks, it now plans to pare the debt that forced those retreats, and navigate a much smaller ind…
Read More
Bombardier Shed Snowmobiles for Jetliners, Trains. Now, It’s Giving Up Both.
TORONTOBombardier Inc. tried to take on much bigger players in the global market for trains and commercial jetliners. Having shed both those businesses in as many weeks, it now plans to pare the debt that forced those retreats, and navigate a much smaller ind…