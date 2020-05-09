SÃO PAULOAuthorities in five Brazilian states are tightening restrictions on residents amid a steep increase in reported deaths from Covid-19, clashing with President Jair Bolsonaros efforts to reopen Brazils beleaguered economy.
Brazilian States Expand Coronavirus Restrictions as Death Toll Mounts
