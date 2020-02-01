LONDONThe U.K. formally quit the European Union late Friday, closing the chapter on nearly half a century of integration with its European neighbors as it begins to chart a new and uncertain course in the world.The day, which follows nearly four years of near…
Read More
Brexit Is Done: The U.K. Has Left the European Union
LONDONThe U.K. formally quit the European Union late Friday, closing the chapter on nearly half a century of integration with its European neighbors as it begins to chart a new and uncertain course in the world.The day, which follows nearly four years of near…