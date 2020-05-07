The state of California canceled a $600 million contract from a politically connected coronavirus-supply company, the largest contract the company has lost in the chaotic marketplace for masks, gloves, ventilators and other medical supplies, according to a pe…
California Canceled Large Coronavirus Mask Order
