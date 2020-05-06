California sued Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. for allegedly misclassifying their drivers as independent contractors instead of employees, a move that intensifies a battle between the ride-hailing giants and their home state.
California Sues Uber, Lyft Saying They Misclassified Drivers as Independent Contractors
