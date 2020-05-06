California Sues Uber, Lyft Saying They Misclassified Drivers as Independent Contractors

By
admin
-
0
40
California Sues Uber, Lyft Saying They Misclassified Drivers as Independent Contractors

California sued Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. for allegedly misclassifying their drivers as independent contractors instead of employees, a move that intensifies a battle between the ride-hailing giants and their home state.
California, which is suing…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here