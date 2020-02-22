BEIRUTAs dusk settled over the capital of Lebanon, Carlos Ghosn took a seat in the back corner of a dimly lit restaurant a short walk from his house. A waiter approached. In Arabic, Mr. Ghosn ordered an espresso.
A bodyguard, after looking the place over, di…
Carlos Ghosn’s New Life in Exile
