When the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers throw down in Sundays Super Bowl, theyll clash on a carpet of fresh grass that was rolled out just for the occasionand will be torn up as soon as its over.We want a brand-new surface for the biggest sporting…
Read More
Chiefs or 49ers? These Guys Will Be Rooting for Grass
When the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers throw down in Sundays Super Bowl, theyll clash on a carpet of fresh grass that was rolled out just for the occasionand will be torn up as soon as its over.We want a brand-new surface for the biggest sporting…