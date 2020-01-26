BEIJINGXi Jinping established a new, high-level party committee to take control of the Chinese governments response to a deadly new virus that has quickly spread across the country and around the world, as Beijing halted overseas departures of Chinese tour gr…
China Orders Centralized Response to Virus Outbreak as Alert Level Rises
