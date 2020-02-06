KASHGAR, ChinaHundreds of discarded metal bed frames lie jumbled in a grassy lot here behind a recently emptied re-education center for ethnic-minority Muslims in northwest China. Red stickers on them read: Recognize your mistakes, admit your mistakes, repent…
China Shifts to New Phase in Campaign to Control Xinjiang’s Muslims
