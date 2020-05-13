WUHAN, China Around 1 a.m. on Dec. 31, Lu Junqing woke to a phone call from his boss at a local disinfection company. Get a team together and head to the Huanan market, he was told: Bring your best kit.
Mr. Lu knew the market, a sprawling maze of stalls near…
China Stalls the Global Search for Coronavirus Origins
