China’s Delivery Drivers Keep Supplies Flowing in Coronavirus Outbreak

By
admin
-
0
40
China’s Delivery Drivers Keep Supplies Flowing in Coronavirus Outbreak

Forced to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak, many residents of the central Chinese metropolis of Wuhan rely on delivery drivers such as Zhang Hao, who risks infection himself as he zooms around the city by moped to deliver groceries and other supplies…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here