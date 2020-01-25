China wants to become a world leader in health and science. It has invested billions in cutting-edge drugs, state-of-the-art laboratories and research at the frontiers of medicine. Its political leaders want Chinese scientists to win Nobel Prizes.Early indica…
China’s Vast Ambition in Medicine Gets Reality Check from Coronavirus
