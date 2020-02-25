To shape public opinion about Chinas response to the deadly new coronavirus, Beijing has turned to a trusted strategy: deploying a massive propaganda campaign and suppressing critical news coverage.
But with public cynicism running high over an epidemic that…
China’s Virus Censorship and Propaganda Draw Backlash
